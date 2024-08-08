Iran among top 3 countries in producing radiopharmaceuticals

Speaking at the national conference "The Role and Application of Nuclear Technology in Health System" AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami said that Today, about 60 radiopharmaceuticals are produced in the country and we have about 20 radiopharmaceuticals under investigation.

Regarding the export of Iranian-made radiopharmaceuticals to other countries, Eslami stated that Iran currently is exporting radiopharmaceuticals to countries around the world, adding that a flight network is required to deliver them to the destination countries in a short time.

He also pointed to radiation technology in use and said that it has grown 2.5 times in the past two years and new centers are being established to help the health sector.

Eslami clarified that in the field of heavy water, Iran created a revolution in the medicine and health sector, stressing that heavy water produced in Iran has taken the first place in the world and Iran is still expanding this product.

