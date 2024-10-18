If Israel not stopped, it will attack Iraq, S Arabia

Speaking in a local ceremony in Fars province, the former IRGC commander-in-chief and the current member of the Expediency Council stated that the enemy is seeking to sow seeds of discord in Iran.

Pointing to the recent Friday prayers led by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, Rezaei emphasized that the Friday prayers was performed with the wisdom of the Leader and with utmost courage which thwarted the malicious conspiracies plotted by Iran’s sworn enemies.

He pointed out that the criminal Zionist regime is the biggest spy in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei pointed to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon and stressed that if the criminal Zionist regime is not stopped, it will attack Saudi Arabia and Iraq in the next places.

This child-killing regime, with the all-out support of the United States, has killed more than 45,000 innocent women, children and innocent people in Gaza and carry out the Palestinian genocide with all force.

Referring to the Operation True-Promise I and II conducted by Iran on Israeli regime in retaliation for its crimes, the ex-IRGC chief noted that these operations were mostly carried out to show Iran’s power in the international arena, rather than seeking war.

