Russia warns Israel against attacking Iranian nuclear sites

Russia is warning Israel to not even consider striking Iranian nuclear facilities, state news agency TASS quotes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying, according to Reuters.

“We have repeatedly warned and continue to warn, to caution (Israel) against even hypothetically considering the possibility of a strike on (Iranian) nuclear facilities and nuclear infrastructure,” Ryabkov is quoted by TASS as saying.

“This would be a catastrophic development and a complete negation of all existing principles in the area of ​​ensuring nuclear safety.”

MNA