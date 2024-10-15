Iraqi Resistance attacks Israel with advanced drone

The Iraq-based Resistance group said in a statement that it targeted a vital Israeli target in eastern occupied Palestine on Monday night.

The anti-Zionist operation was carried out in response to the Israeli regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, it added.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

