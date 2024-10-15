  1. Politics
Oct 15, 2024

Iraqi premier:

Iran supports political process in Iraq, fight against terror

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has praised relations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been supporting the political process in his country and the fight against terrorism.

“Iran is a neighboring country. We have a lot in common culturally, religiously and socially. They supported us with regards to the political process, and supported our efforts against terrorism,” Sudani said in an interview with CNN broadcast on Monday.

He said it is natural for Baghdad and Tehran to enjoy good relations, and that his country has balanced relations with various states, and is the only country in West Asia to have friendly ties with the countries that may have differences or tensions with each other.

Elsewhere in his remarks broadcast on Monday, Sudani said Baghdad has pledged before the parliament to rearrange its relationship with the US-led military coalition, which has been present in Iraq under the pretext of fighting ISIL.

