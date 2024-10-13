Iran determined to pursue martyr Soleimani assassination case

Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the process of proceedings of the assassination case of martyr Soleimani is ongoing in a court in Tehran.

Raising the delusional claims by the US officials has no effect on the pursuit of the assassination case of martyr Soleimani, he emphasized.

In a post on his X account, he wrote that the assassination of martyr Qassem Soleimani was a great crime that the people of Iran and the region will never forgive or forget.

This heinous crime, which has been recognized by the United Nations as an illegal act and 'arbitrary murder', has caused both the international responsibility of the US government and the individual criminal responsibility of the perpetrators, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously determined to pursue its right to prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous crime conducted at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

Raising the illusory, baseless, and unfounded claims by the US presidential candidates or the US authorities against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is merely for political and electoral purposes, has no effect on Iran's determination to follow up the proceedings in the internal courts and, if necessary, in international courts, the foreign ministry spokesman added.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack, which also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others of their companions, came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

