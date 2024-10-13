Tehran reacts to US fresh sanctions on its energy sector

In a statement on Sunday, Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the “unlawful and unjustifiable” US sanctions on Iran’s energy sector that have been imposed on the pretext that the Iranian armed forces have carried out a defense operation against the Zionist regime’s military targets.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on companies and vessels that are allegedly engaged in trading and transporting Iranian oil, in response to Iran’s recent missile attack on Israeli military sites in the occupied territories.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s missile strike against Israel was a legitimate action in accordance with the international law as Tehran exercised its inherent right to self-defense, while the US’ move to impose sanctions “lacks any legal or logical basis” and amounts to paying a ransom to the rogue Israeli regime.

Highlighting the US’ “negative and destructive” role in upsetting the West Asia’s security and stability, the spokesman said, “The US, known as the major political sponsor and the main supplier of arms used by the Zionist regime in the genocide in Gaza and aggression against Lebanon, is the (Israeli) regime’s accomplice and complicit in the commitment of the most heinous international crimes.”

Baghaei held the US government internationally responsible for imposing sanctions against Iran under the pretext of supporting the Zionist regime, saying the sanctions would only embolden the Israeli regime and encourage it to keep massacring innocent people and jeopardizing regional and international peace and security.

The spokesman reaffirmed Iran’s right to an appropriate response to the US sanctions, adding, “The US regime’s addiction to the policy of maximum threat and pressure against the Iranian nation has no effect on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests and citizens against any foreign act of aggression.”

MNA/TSN