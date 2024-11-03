Large-scale fire reported at a train station in Berlin

A fire broke out at the Arensfelde railway station in Berlin. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

On Saturday evening, a large-scale fire broke out at the Arensfelde train station in Berlin-Marzahn, burning down a diesel car. According to the fire service, the fire engulfed the train completely, and a large number of rescuers arrived at the scene.

According to the Berlin police, there were no passengers in the car at the time of the fire, so people were not in danger. However, when rescuers arrived, three cars were already fully engulfed in flames.

The train driver and conductor were treated by paramedics at the scene, but according to the press service representative, none of them were injured. Federal police also participated in the firefighting operation.

At the moment, the circumstances of the fire remain unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine the causes of the incident.

