Air Canada suspends all op. as flight attendants go on strike

The Air Canada flight attendants went on strike after a deadline to reach a deal passed, leaving travelers around the world stranded and scrambling during the peak summer travel season, NBC News reported.

Canadian Union of Public Employees spokesman Hugh Pouliot confirmed the strike has started after no deal was reached, and the airline said shortly after that it would halt operations.

A bitter contract fight between Canada’s largest airline and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants escalated Friday as the union turned down the airline’s request to enter into government-directed arbitration, which would eliminate its right to strike and allow a third-party mediator to decide the terms of a new contract.

Flight attendants walked off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday. Around the same time, Air Canada said it would begin locking flight attendants out of airports.

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu met with both the airline and union on Friday night and urged them to work harder to them to reach a deal “once and for all.”

