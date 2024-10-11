Iran exports over 50,000 tons of goods to Turkmenistan in H1

Amir Jamshidi went on to say that 56,000 tons of goods, valued at $16.641 million, were exchanged between Iran and the Republic of Turkmenistan from March 21 to September 21, 2024, accounting for two percent share of total foreign trade value of the province in weight and value.

In this period, more than 50,000 tons of different types of non-oil goods, valued at $13.023 million, were exported from the customs offices of this northern province to the Republic of Turkmenistan, registering a 5 and 8 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period,

Dairy products, minerals, plastic materials, chemicals, metals, wood and wooden objectives were of the main products exported from Iran to Turkmenistan between March 21 to September 21, 2024, he added.

The observer pointed out that 5,000 tons of oil coke, valued at over $3 million, were imported into the customs offices of Mazandaran province between March 21 to September 21, 2024.

