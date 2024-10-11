  1. Economy
Oct 11, 2024, 7:30 PM

Iran exports over 50,000 tons of goods to Turkmenistan in H1

Iran exports over 50,000 tons of goods to Turkmenistan in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – The observer of customs offices of Mazandaran province said that over 50,000 tons of nonoil goods, valued at $13 million, were exported to Turkmenistan in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024).

Amir Jamshidi went on to say that 56,000 tons of goods, valued at $16.641 million, were exchanged between Iran and the Republic of Turkmenistan from March 21 to September 21, 2024, accounting for two percent share of total foreign trade value of the province in weight and value.

In this period, more than 50,000 tons of different types of non-oil goods, valued at $13.023 million, were exported from the customs offices of this northern province to the Republic of Turkmenistan, registering a 5 and 8 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period,

Dairy products, minerals, plastic materials, chemicals, metals, wood and wooden objectives were of the main products exported from Iran to Turkmenistan between March 21 to September 21, 2024, he added.

The observer pointed out that 5,000 tons of oil coke, valued at over $3 million, were imported into the customs offices of Mazandaran province between March 21 to September 21, 2024.

MA/6253009

News ID 222767
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News