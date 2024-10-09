Iran Qazvin exports 342,000 tons of goods to 11 states in H1

Director General of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Qazvin province Mohsen Rostami added that 342,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $224 million, were exported from the customs offices of this province to 11 foreign countries between March 21 and September 22, 2024.

Mineral base oil, molybdenum oxides and hydroxides, alkyl benzene sulfones, uncooked or cooked potatoes, products of iron or non-alloyed or flat steel, refrigerated trailers, other alkyd resins, ingots of unalloyed iron and steel, powder and detergents were of the main products exported from this province to foreign countries, he added.

These products were exported from this province to Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, India, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Armenia, Uzbekistan and Russia, Rostami continued.

He pointed out that 75,000 tons of goods, valued at $472 million, were imported into this province from the countries including China, UAE, Turkey, Germany, Singapore, Italy, India, Belgium, Taiwan, Switzerland and South Korea.

MA/6250662