Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 42k tons of dairies in H1

According to the report, 42,855 tons of dairy products, valued at $61.552 million, were exported from this province to 42 countries of the world in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024).

In this period, 345,000 tons of dairy products, valued at more than $496 million, were exported from the country.

Infant formula, cheese, whey, cream, butter, yogurt drink and yogurt were of the main dairy products exported from Mazandaran province to 23 countries in the world, the customs office added.

