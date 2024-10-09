  1. Economy
Oct 9, 2024, 1:52 PM

Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 42k tons of dairies in H1

Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 42k tons of dairies in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) –An official at Customs Office of Mazandaran province said that 42,000 tons of dairy products were exported from this province to 23 countries in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21, 2024).

According to the report, 42,855 tons of dairy products, valued at $61.552 million, were exported from this province to 42 countries of the world in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024).

In this period, 345,000 tons of dairy products, valued at more than $496 million, were exported from the country.

Infant formula, cheese, whey, cream, butter, yogurt drink and yogurt were of the main dairy products exported from Mazandaran province to 23 countries in the world, the customs office added.

MA/6250728

News ID 222674
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News