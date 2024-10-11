Pres. Pezeshkian to meet Russia's Putin on Turkmenistan visit

The two presidents will meet in Ashgabat while attending an event commemorating the 300th anniversary of the birth of 18th-century poet and scholar Magtymguly Pyragy who is revered both in Iran and Turkmenistan.

Speaking in Tehran before his departure Thursday, President Pezeshkian said, "We share a long, secure, and peaceful border with Turkmenistan."

The president will address the forum titled the "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations: The Basis of Peace and Development" held in Pyragy's honor.

Pezeshkian touched on the poet's birthplace in northern Iran and his works, predominantly written in Turkmen, saying it "reflects the long-standing cultural ties between Iran and Turkmenistan".

The poet's mausoleum is in Aq Tuqai village in Iran’s Gulestan province which is populated by a significant ethnically Turkmen community.

In addition to fostering cultural relations with Turkmenistan, Pezeshkian said, he will hold talks with the presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, "all of whom play a crucial role in enhancing our relations with neighboring nations".

"Our priority is our neighbors," Pezeshkian said, reiterating Tehran's oft-repeated foreign policy agenda which has been given special priority in recent years in the face of Western hostility.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Mohammadreza Salehi Amiri are accompanying the president on the trip.

Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of "economic cooperation and investment in such sectors as oil, gas, and electricity between Iran and Turkmenistan."

He also touched on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a network of rail, ship and road routes to facilitate freight movement across India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.

Key on his itinerary is Pezeshkian's talks with Putin. The Russian leader's senior aide Yury Ushakov said the meeting "has great significance both for discussing bilateral issues as well as, of course, discussing the sharply escalated situation in the Middle East".

Russia has close relations with Iran. Pezeshkian will also hold talks with Putin during a visit to Russia this month to participate in a BRICS summit of emerging economies.

