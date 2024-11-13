37th National Handicrafts Exhibition opens in Tehran

Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism opened the exhibition.

At the opening ceremony, Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, praised the dedication of the handicrafts sector. "This exhibition reflects the creative efforts of artisans across various stalls," he said, adding that handicrafts play a vital role in job creation and sustaining the national economy. "Our artisans are more motivated than ever," he noted.

Salehi Amiri highlighted that approximately 500 people work officially in handicrafts, with around one million involved in the field from home. He reaffirmed that the government is committed to supporting handicrafts and traditional carpet industries to overcome export barriers. He added that the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) is a strong ally in this mission, with several representatives attending the exhibition.

The 37th National Handicrafts and Carpet Exhibition runs from November 13 to November 16 at Tehran’s Permanent Fairgrounds, welcoming visitors to explore Iran’s rich cultural and artistic legacy.

MNA