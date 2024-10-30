Iraqi forces arrest 3 dangerous ISIL chieftains in Kirkuk

The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced the arrest of three dangerous terrorists in Kirkuk province.

Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate in a statement announced that these arrested terrorists were involved in actions against security forces.

The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with the Joint Operations Command in Special Operations, also targeted ISIL hideouts on Mount Hamrin using Iraqi F-16 fighter jets.

These fighter jets carried out four attacks on these positions based on accurate intelligence data.

The Iraqi security forces were dispatched to the targeted area following the attack and discovered the bodies of eight terrorists. Among these terrorists are some important ISIL leaders.

In these operations, Iraqi security forces discovered and seized weapons, equipment, explosives, logistics, and communication devices.

