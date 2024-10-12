  1. Politics
Oct 12, 2024, 12:30 PM

Germany announces new military aid to Ukraine

Germany announces new military aid to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday announced that Germany, together with Belgium, Denmark, and Norway, would deliver another military aid package worth around 1.4 billion euros to Ukraine.

Scholz made the remarks during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's fourth visit to Germany since the beginning of this year.

The aid package will include air defense systems, battle tanks, drones, and artillery ammunition, among others, Xinhua reported.

At a joint press conference, Scholz said that Germany has also pledged an additional 170 million euros to help Ukraine repair damaged energy infrastructure and restore heating before winter.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Germany's support and called for continued international assistance to Ukraine.

The two sides also exchanged views on the upcoming second peace summit and plans to achieve peace. Zelensky said he wishes to end the conflicts by 2025. 

SD/

News ID 222801

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News