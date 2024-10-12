Germany announces new military aid to Ukraine

Scholz made the remarks during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's fourth visit to Germany since the beginning of this year.

The aid package will include air defense systems, battle tanks, drones, and artillery ammunition, among others, Xinhua reported.

At a joint press conference, Scholz said that Germany has also pledged an additional 170 million euros to help Ukraine repair damaged energy infrastructure and restore heating before winter.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Germany's support and called for continued international assistance to Ukraine.

The two sides also exchanged views on the upcoming second peace summit and plans to achieve peace. Zelensky said he wishes to end the conflicts by 2025.

