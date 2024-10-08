Humanitarian situation in Lebanon continues to deteriorate

Xinhua reported, citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Monday that it continues to be concerned over attacks on the health system, with airstrikes expanding geographically affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The office said that according to Lebanese authorities, 36 incidents targeting healthcare facilities were reported between Oct. 8, 2023, and Oct. 4, 2024. At least 96 primary health care centers, and three hospitals have been forced to close due to the hostilities.

"Attacks have not only impacted facilities but also health personnel with the World Health Organization putting the number of health workers on duty killed in the same period to 77," OCHA said. Water infrastructure is also affected with at least 25 water facilities damaged affecting more than 300,000 people.

The ongoing hostilities and displacement orders continue to displace people, particularly from the south of the country and the capital's southern suburbs, the office said. The International Organization for Migration has recorded more than 540,000 displaced people since Oct. 8 last year.

The United Nations and its partners in Lebanon, in close collaboration with the Lebanese government, continues to lead and coordinate relief efforts for displaced and affected populations. OCHA said that on the health front, health partners are supporting the Lebanese health authorities and delivering additional trauma and emergency surgery kits to hospitals. They are also providing medicines.

AMK/PR