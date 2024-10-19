UN warns states helping Israel may be ‘complicit’ in genocide

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry in a new legal position paper on Friday warned that all states must follow the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

"States may be complicit in failing to prevent genocide if they do not act in compliance with the court orders, and directly aid or assist in the commission of genocide," said the commission.

The United Nations' top court earlier this year ordered the Israeli regime to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza. The regime has not changed course despite these clear orders as it continues indiscriminate bombing campaigns across the besieged strip.

The commission headed by Navi Pillay, a former UN rights chief also stressed that the UN also needed to do more to ensure Israel complies with its obligations under international law.

Despite the continued flagrant crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, the US administration is still determined to maintain its support for the regime, which makes it a vital partner in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

More than 42,500 Palestinians have so far been killed in Israel's full-blown campaign of genocide against Gaza since October 7, 2023. This war, like all other Israeli actions, has received full support from the United States.

AMK/PressTV