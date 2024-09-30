Over 200,000 displaced inside Lebanon after Israel attack

"More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes," Filippo Grandi wrote on X.

"Relief operations are underway, including by UNHCR, to help all those in need, in coordination with both governments," he added.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

Israel recently escalated its offensive on Lebanon, killing a string of senior Hezbollah commanders, and its leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Friday. The intense bombardment of sites across Lebanon continued on Saturday.

MNA/PR