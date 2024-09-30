Southern Beirut reportedly comes under new attack

Eye witnesses reported that columns of smoke appear above buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to Reuters.

According to the reports, drones of the Zionist regime attacked a car near a city in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on this attack.

Also, 6 paramedics were martyred in an attack on an emergency center in the city of Samhar in the Western Beqaa District of Lebanon.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 victims, mostly women and children since last Oct. 7.

MNA/