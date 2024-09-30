Is Israel preparing for ground invasion of Lebanon?

The forces of Hezbollah's Redwan Force are still stationed at the border and it is impossible to eliminate this threat without a ground attack on southern Lebanon, said the governor of Kiryat Shmona.

However according to analysts, the flexible chain of command of Hezbollah in Lebanon, along with its extensive tunnel network and its vast arsenal of missiles and weapons that it has not yet used in the battle with Israel, easily allows Lebanon to resist the advance of the occupying army and inflict heavy losses on them.

However, Zionist sources reported that the Israeli military is collecting intelligence information about the Radwan Force, before launching a ground attack on Lebanon.

Reports suggest that the Israeli military is preparing new operational plans to bring about changes in southern Lebanon and the region, concentrating its forces on the northern front and preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Last night, the Zionist regime's television also confirmed the preparation of the Israeli military for a limited ground attack on Lebanon and reported that the measure is being taken under unprecedented pressure from the United States to prevent such an attack.

According to the reports, the officials in Netanyahu's cabinet are seriously considering conducting a ground attack on Lebanon and are seeking to create a safe buffer zone in southern Lebanon. However, the Israeli regime's premier has not yet made his final decision in this regard.

MP/FNA1727678435804796385