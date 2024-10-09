65 medical workers killed in Lebanon since Sep. 17

Sputnik reported, citing Ian Clarke, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Deputy Incident Manager, on Tuesday that the WHO was deeply concerned by the impact of the recent escalation of violence on the health system in Lebanon, including the rising number of attacks on health workers and facilities."

"Since 17 September, 16 attacks on health care had been recorded leaving behind 65 deaths and 40 injuries among health staff", she added.

Clarke added that 96 primary healthcare centers and health facilities had been forced to close in the south of the country due to the fighting, while five more hospitals had ceased functioning due to damage to infrastructure and four hospitals had been partially evacuated, requiring the transfer of patients.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

These attacks have involved unprecedented airstrikes characterized by extreme violence and intensity. Moreover, ground incursions into southern Lebanon have been reported. These attacks disregard international warnings and UN resolutions.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

