Oct 7, 2024, 5:41 PM

Iranian speaker:

Struggle against Israeli regime by no means miscalculation

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – The speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that supporting the Resistance groups and struggle against Zionist regime of Israel has never been miscalculated.

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran to mark a year after the Palestinian Hamas and other Resistance groups' Al Aqsa Storm (Flood) Operation against the Zionist Israeli regime, Ghalibaf said that launching the attack was the right decision by the Resistance.

He also said that Iran never regrets standing alongside the Palestinian groups in their struggle against the Zionist regime. 

"We have not made a miscalculation in this field nor we will in the future. There is no defeat in our work; Whether we win or become martyred," the speaker said.

"Resistance martyrs will live on," he said.

Later in his speech, Ghalibaf noted the Washington regime has been an accomplice in the genocidal war against Palestinians since last year.

