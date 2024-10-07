Iran calls for serious action against Israeli crimes on Syria

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned the Zionist regime's military aggression against Syria.

He also demanded serious action at the regional and international levels to stop these aggressions and hold the occupying regime accountable.

Referring to the continuation of the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, the widespread aggression against Lebanon and repeated military attacks on Syria by the occupying regime, Baqaei said that the continuation of this situation and the inaction of the United Nations Security Council against the warmongering of the Zionist regime caused a serious breach of peace and stability in the region and serious consequences for international peace and security.

Baghei considered the Zionist regime's aggression against Islamic and Arab countries as a sign of the inherent militancy and development of this regime.

He stressed that the US and other Western supporters of the regime are responsible for committing acts against international law and international crimes of the Zionist regime.

MNA/