Zionist regime attacks vicinity of Beirut airport (+VIDEO)

On Monday, the Israeli army carried out another air attack on the Borj El Brajneh area in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Zionist occupiers also attacked an area near the Beirut airport.

Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in a southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday following Israeli army warnings to evacuate two areas.

Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on three different locations in the southern suburbs of Beirut, an Anadolu correspondent said.

The bombing followed warnings from Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee, who called for the evacuation of buildings in the areas of Hadath and Burj al-Barajneh, alleging the presence of facilities and interests linked to Hezbollah – a claim he has often made to justify attacks.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

Due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, at least 2,036 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.

