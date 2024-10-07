Al-Aqsa Storm Op turning point in Palestinian struggle

It has been for seventy-six years that occupation of the Palestinian land and flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of its oppressed people, especially the right to self-determination and the right to life, have wounded the soul and spirit of the Islamic Ummah and all freedom-seeking people of the world and have endangered the peace and stability of the region, the statement added.

During decades of occupying the Palestinian territory, the apartheid Zionist regime has implemented the policy of genocide and displacement of the Palestinian people and desecration of Islamic holy places with direct and indirect support of the Western countries, especially the United States, in occupied Palestine.

Over the past year, “We witnessed the continuation and intensification of the policy of genocide, mass killing and organized terrorism by the criminal Zionist regime against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as against the Lebanese people,” the statement emphasized.

Earlier in this day, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Al-Aqsa Storm Operation returned the Zionist regime to 70 years ago, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei wrote on his X account.

At the same time as the start of the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa storm operation, KHAMENEI.IR published a sentence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's statement on his X account.

"Al-Aqsa Storm Operation returned the Zionist regime to 70 years ago," the Leader's account wrote in Hebrew.

The epic Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, which was conducted against Zionists on October 7, 2023, shattered Israel’s delusion of grandeur and raised the question if the regime would ever be able to stand on its own feet again.

The Zionist regime committed this genocide with the help of the United States, and according to American and Israeli officials, its continuation for a year was possible only with the support of the United States.

MA/6249991