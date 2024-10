The Times of Israeli reported the Israeli military as saying in a statement on Monday that some 135 rockets were launched from Lebanon at the Israeli regime's sites in north.

Meanwhile, fresh rocket sirens sound in Acre, Nahariya, and suburbs of Haifa.

In the meantime, rockets fired by Hamas from Khan Yunis hit Tel Aviv earlier today, which marks the anniversary of Al Aqsa Storm (Flood) Operation and injured four settlers.

MNA