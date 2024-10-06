Iran fully prepared for any possible action of Israel

An informed source in the armed forces told Tasnim news agency that the necessary response to the possible action of the Zionists is fully prepared and if Israel takes action, there will be no doubt that Iran's counter strike will be implemented.

In Iran's plan, there are several types of reciprocal and specific strikes, depending on the type of action of the Zionists, an immediate decision will be made regarding the implementation of one or more of them, the source said.

"Iran has a list of targets in Israel, and True Promise II also proved that we can raze any point we want," the source said.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic launched hundreds of missiles towards the Israeli entity’s military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, the Deputy Commander for Operations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

MNA/