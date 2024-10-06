Israeli crimes endanger regional, intl. peace: Iran

The Iranian spokesman made the remarks in condemnation of the Israeli regime's airstrike on a school in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Baghaei strongly condemned the continuation of anti-human acts of the Zionist regime in killing of civilians in Lebanon and Palestine including the attack on a mosque in Deir al-Balah in Gaza Strip, which is home to homeless refugees, and also airstrikes on residential buildings in the suburbs of Beirut.

The recent attacks by the Zionist regime with weapons donated by the United States against holy places, schools, mosques and medical centers in Palestine and Lebanon remind the public opinion of crimes of ISIL, he said, adding that killing of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructures are an inseparable and integral part of ideas of Zionism and Takfirism.

The continuation of policy of terror (assassination) and mass killing against the oppressed Palestinian people, who have been displaced from their homes and have taken refuge in places of worship, cultural and medical centers, is a clear example of a war crime and a crime against humanity.

The spokesman called on the international community to dealt with the Hitler of the new era i.e. Benjamin Netanyahu and criminal heads of the Zionist regime seriously and effectively.

The Islamic Republic of Iran once again urges all countries of the world, especially Muslim states, to send immediate humanitarian aid to the homeless and displaced people in Gaza and Lebanon in every possible way using the huge capacities they own.

Israeli forces martyred dozens of Palestinians in fresh raids across the besieged Gaza Strip, while a large onslaught by the regime's troops in the occupied West Bank ramps up.

The strike near the hospital, in the city of Deir al-Balah, killed four people and wounded a number of others, including women and children, according to Wafa news agency.

MA/6248656