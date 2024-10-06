Melbourne City edge Khatoon in AFC Women's Champions League

Two late first half goals paved the way for Melbourne to earn maximum points despite Bam Khatoon’s improved second half showing, Tehran Times reported.

Melbourne had to be patient and it wasn’t until the 40th minute that they found the breakthrough, with Rhianna Pollician showing strength to shrug off two markers to break into space before smashing a low shot past Bam Khatoon keeper Raha Yazdani.

The Australian side doubled their advantage two minutes later after Marina Speckmaier raced through to produce the slightest of touch to knock home Laura Hughes’ cross with Yazdani getting a hand to the ball but not enough to prevent it from going in.

Against the run of play, Bam Khatoon pulled a goal back in the 70th minute when Mona Hamoudi’s in-swinging corner kick flew straight in with Melbourne custodian Malena Garcia misjudging the flight of the ball, the-afc.com reported.

However, it proved to be a consolation and Melbourne will look to continue their winning momentum in Wednesday’s fixture against Thailand’s College of Asian Scholars while Bam Khatoon will take on Kaya FC-Iloilo of the Philippines.

MNA