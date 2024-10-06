People join rallies across world to condemn Israeli genocide

On Saturday, tens of thousands of demonstrators, united in their condemnation of Israeli violence, called for an immediate end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and siege of Gaza, demanding a resolution to the long-standing genocidal war that has left countless Palestinians vulnerable and in peril.

Pro-Palestinian protesters, staging peaceful marches in major cities worldwide, slammed the international community’s deafening silence regarding the ongoing atrocities perpetrated by Zionist forces in Palestine.

Demonstrators expressed deep concern over the complicity of world leaders in Israel’s war crimes.

In the US, pro-Palestinians took to the streets on Saturday, from New York and Washington, DC, on the East Coast to Los Angeles, San Diego, and Seattle on the West Coast.

The US protesters voiced solidarity with the defenseless people of Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire as the conflict nears the one-year mark.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched on Saturday through downtown Austin, Texas, holding Palestinian flags and placards, demanding an end to Israeli atrocities.

In the UK, tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered to march in central London on Saturday.

Pro-Palestinian sympathizers gathered in two areas in central London amid a heavy police presence – one in Russell Square, one in nearby Bedford Square.

Thousands of people also staged pro-Palestinian rallies in the French cities of Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, and Strasbourg.

AFP reported thousands of people held a pro-Palestinian rally in Madrid, brandishing signs with messages such as “Boycott Israel.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters also marched on the Israeli regime’s embassy in Athens, which was heavily guarded by Greek security forces.

In the German capital city Berlin on Saturday, thousands of protesting pro-Palestinians chanted “Free Palestine, Free Lebanon, free Gaza” at a rally.

Protesters also carried a giant Palestinian flag measuring several meters while marching past the party headquarters of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD).

In Italy, the pro-Palestinian protest in Rome turned violent, as dozens of young demonstrators threw bottles and firecrackers at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Israeli regime while condemning the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for backing Tel Aviv leaders in committing atrocities in West Asia.

The protesters expressed solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators from South Africa, the Philippines, and Indonesia also gathered in Cape Town, Manila, and Jakarta.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters amassed in front of the US Embassy in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday.

On Sunday, another pro-Palestine rally was held in Medan in front of Istana Maimoon, the former palace of the Sultan of Deli, a major landmark in Indonesia.

A massive group of pro-Palestinians gathered to rally in Sydney where the anger and frustration in the air was palpable as the crowd marched from Hyde Park towards George Street.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Australia directed their frustration towards the country's leadership, specifically targeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The demonstrators, venting their disappointment and disapproval, broke out in chants of “shame” aimed at the politicians, criticizing their perceived inaction and complicity in the ongoing injustices suffered by Palestinians.

Protesters also chanted, “Free, free Palestine, hands off Lebanon,” while another was heard, “Glory, glory to our martyrs.”

At a pro-Palestine rally in Ireland’s capital of Dublin on Saturday, protesters demanded an end to the Israeli forces’ ongoing brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip, as well as recently intensified attacks on West Bank cities and Lebanon.

Protesters expressed solidarity with Gazans at the rally organized by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which began at Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance Park and ended at the Irish Parliament.

Participants waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Free Pales tine” while criticizing Western government leaders for their support for the Israeli regime’s aggression on Gaza, calling for an end to attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.

In the Swiss city of Basel, another pro-Palestinian rally drew several thousand protesters, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported.

The pro-Palestinian rallies kicking off are part of a planned wave of demonstrations worldwide by pro-Palestinian supporters gathering in cities in Europe, Africa, and the Americas to demand an end to the West Asia conflict, which has killed some 42,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza, alone in the past year.

Numerous protests and commemorations are set to take place ahead of the anniversary on Monday.

October 7 marks the start of the Israeli regime’s genocide of Gazans after Palestinian resistance groups launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in retaliation to past and present atrocities by the Tel Aviv leaders and their Zionist agents.

AMK/PressTV