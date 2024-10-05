Pro-Palestinian rallies held in London to mark Oct. anniv.

The rallies in the UK capital came on the eve of the first anniversary of the beginning of the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime has also intensified its fight with Lebanon, launching a ground operation in the country’s south.

The protesters were from different religions and nationalities, chanting anti-war slogans and carrying placards reading, “Stop arming Israel”, “Free Palestine”, and “Ceasefire now!”.

Ben Jamal, the head of Palestine Solidarity Campaign – the organizer of the rally – told Iranian media correspondent that the Israeli measures could drag the country into a full-blown war.

Urging the need for putting an end to this massacre, he said that “Today we are witnessing Israeli attacks in Yemen, Syria and of course in Lebanon which has left more than 1,000 killed.”

The security of the region and the world is in danger due to the complicity of Western governments with Israel, he said.

