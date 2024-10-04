  1. Politics
Iran warns West on involvement in Tehran-Tel Aviv escalation

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations warned the Israeli regime’s Western and regional supporters against any involvement in the escalation between the Islamic Republic and the illegal entity.

Amir Saeid Iravani made the statement in response to a question by the American media regarding the scope of Iran’s retaliation against the Israeli regime’s possible attack on the country after Tehran showered the occupied territories with a massive salvo of missiles in reprisal for the assassination of the resistance front’s top leaders and commanders.

“Our response will solely be to the aggressor. If a country helps the aggressor, that country will be considered as a complicit in the crime and a legitimate target,” Iravani said.

“Our advice is that they do not enter into the conflict between the Israeli regime and Iran and stay away from the battle.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched on Tuesday night hundreds of missiles at targets in the Tel Aviv area as part of a daring military campaign, dubbed Operation True Promise 2.

The IRGC said it targeted “the heart of the occupied territories” in response to the Israeli assassinations of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan.

The IRGC said the operation was in line with the country’s right to legitimate self-defense as per the United Nations Charter, and in response to the regime's escalating crimes — backed by the United States — against the people of Lebanon and Gaza.

A number of air and radar bases, as well as centers for conspiracy and assassination planning against resistance leaders and IRGC commanders were targeted in the operation, according to the force.

