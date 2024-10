Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Beirut “witnessed the most violent night” since the beginning of Israel’s “aggression” on the country.

Israeli forces carried out more than 30 attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight, it said, the sounds of which could be heard throughout the city.

The NNA reported that the suburb, called Dahiyeh, was covered by black smoke.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

MP/