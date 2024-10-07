Israel again launches air strikes on southern Lebanon

In Beirut, Israeli warplanes targeted several areas, including a gas station in the Dahieh area. There was no immediate report of casualties.

The Israeli military also struck Qamatiyeh in central Lebanon, leaving at least six people dead and many others injured.

The regime said its attacks, which have intensified in recent weeks, target weapons depots and military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.

The Israeli military had earlier issued new evacuation orders for those areas that have already been targeted multiple times.

Israel’s attacks on Southern Lebanese towns and cities are still ongoing killing more civilians there.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday that more than 2,000 people have been killed so far in Israel’s attack on Lebanon, including 127 children and 261 women, since last October.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Beirut to escape the Israeli air raids.

Reports indicate that more bombs were used in the latest attacks compared to the strike that killed the leader of the Hezbollah resistance movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on September 27.

