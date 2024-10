The Ministry of Health of Lebanon issued a statement and announced the latest statistics of martyrs and wounded in the attacks of the Zionist army on this country from October 8 of last year.

Also, according to the statement of the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 9,653 people have bene wounded in Israeli attack on Lebanon.

The ministry added that 25 Lebanese were martyred and 127 others were injured in Israeli attack on Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

