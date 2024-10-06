Iran reacts to US, UK strikes on Yemen

Terming the continued military aggression of the United States and Britain to Yemen as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, Baghaei emphasized that the Israeli regime is the root cause of the insecurity in the West Asia region.

The senior Iranian diplomat also called for stopping the aggression of the occupying regime against Lebanon and Gaza, considering the cessation of Israeli barbaric crimes as a requirement to restore peace and stability in the region.

He further stressed that the actions of the people of Yemen and other Islamic nations in the region in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Muslim people in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria are their natural response to the killing of their Palestinian and Lebanese brothers and sisters, and it is obvious that the illegal use of military force by the United States and its allies against the nation of Yemen, will not have any effect on their determination to defend the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MNA/