Iranians awaiting for meeting with Leader (+VIDEO)

The doors of Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque have opened from 5:30 am today as the commemoration ceremony of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the IRGC general Abbas Nilforooshan is set to kick off at 10:30 Tehran time.

A great number of people will perform Friday Prayer under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei after the ceremony.

The worshipers are moving towards the place of prayer while holding the photos of the Leader of the Revolution, Martyr Nasrallah, Martyr Gen. Soleimani and martyrs of the Resistance, etc.



A large number of people have gathered outside Imam Khomeini’s Grand Mosalla in Tehran, where Ayatollah Khamenei is expected to deliver sermons during Friday prayers.

MNA/IRN85617018