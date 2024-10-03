Yemeni leader Houthi hails late Nasrallah as exemplary leader

Speaking in a ceremony on Thursday, Yemen's Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said that "Nasrallah had a strong connection with Lebanese people and was widely popular.

He said that Israel used scores of heavy bombs to attack Nasrallah since he was their biggest obstacle.

"All Israeli atrocities carried out with American support," al-Houthi also noted.

"Israel saw Nasrallah as the biggest obstacle on its path to dominate the entire region and serve US interests," he further noted.

According to the Yemeni leader, "Lebanon front played primary role in supporting Palestinians in the face of atrocities."

"Nasrallah thwarted enemy's conspiracies, inflicted major humiliating defeats on regime," he further said.

"Israel targeted Nasrallah with great hatred because of his great role in confronting Israeli enemy," the Yemeni leader also noted.

"Israeli regime bent on regional domination," al-Houthi continued to highlight, adding that "Hezbollah steadfast and resilient and its popular base was cohesive and confident."

"Iran carried out largest missile strike against Israel since occupation of Palestine," he continued to the Tuesday attack by Iran against the Zionist entity.

