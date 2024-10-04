US-British strikes will not stop Yemen’s anti-Israel ops

Hashem Sharaf El-Din on Friday said the airstrikes that hit several parts across Yemen earlier in the day, after million-man protests were staged in the country in support of Palestinians in Gaza and the Lebanese people, are “a desperate attempt to intimidate the Yemeni people.”

“Such attacks won’t scare off Yemen that will remain steadfast against the enemy,” he added, according to Press TV.

Sharaf El-Din vowed that Yemen’s anti-Israel operations will not stop until the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon ends.

His remarks came after US-British strikes hit the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and the provinces of Hudaydah, al-Bayda, and Dhamar earlier on Friday.

Since the onset of the war, the Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 41,788 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured tens of thousands others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

Israel has also been targeting Lebanon since October 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Since late last month, the regime has escalated its strikes on Lebanon, killing hundreds of people.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

MNA