During the Friday Prayers, a commemoration ceremony will be held for Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions, including Martyr Iranian general Nilfroushan, which will be held by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday, October 3rd,. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 AM at Grand Mossalla (Mosque) of Tehram.

