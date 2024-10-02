"We helped Israel repel Iranian missiles": UK

Writing on X, Defense Secretary John Healey calimed British forces “played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.”

He did not give details of UK involvement.

Without referring to crimes committed by the Israel regime against the Palestinian and Lebanese nations, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK supports Israel’s right to self-defense, claiming that “Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long.”

Starmer said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday. Starmer’s office said he was on the phone with Netanyahu when the Iranian attack began.

Iran hit occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

