Enemies of Islam to be wiped out of world map soon

The lead commander of the IRGC made the comments on a visit to a hospital in Tehran where some of the Lebanese injured in the recent Israeli cyberterrorism were being treated.

"The situation, God Willing, will get better as time passes. The divine promises always materialize," Major General Salami said.

He added that "God willing, the enemies of Islam will soon be wiped of the world map."

He further said that the Lebanese people who were injured in the Zionist regime's terrorism have high morale and are determined to continue the path of Resistance.

