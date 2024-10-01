  1. Politics
Oct 1, 2024, 3:57 PM

IRGC chief:

Enemies of Islam to be wiped out of world map soon

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has said that the enemies of Islam will be wiped out of the world map soon.

The lead commander of the IRGC made the comments on a visit to a hospital in Tehran where some of the Lebanese injured in the recent Israeli cyberterrorism were being treated. 

"The situation, God Willing, will get better as time passes. The divine promises always materialize," Major General Salami said.

He added that "God willing, the enemies of Islam will soon be wiped of the world map."

He further said that the Lebanese people who were injured in the Zionist regime's terrorism have high morale and are determined to continue the path of Resistance.

