Israeli actions worse than Nazi crimes

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that the actions of Israel and its supporting Western powers are worse than the crimes of Nazi Germany and Hitler, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

He emphasized that these forces are now moving towards Lebanon after having already destroyed Libya and Iraq, asserting that what is happening is a war against Arab peoples and an effort to colonize the entire West Asia region.

Maduro pointed out that the United Nations has condoned the killing of hundreds while the world remains silent, comparing the current situation to the impunity enjoyed by Mussolini and Hitler.

Addressing the threats against Iran, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as the ground operations in Lebanon, he underscored that "these actions represent a colonial project aimed at controlling the region's energy resources."

Maduro criticized "Israel" and its backers for testing weapons to instill fear globally while highlighting the support of the far-right in Venezuela for the massacres against the Arab people.

He concluded by asserting that "the victory of the Resistance would mark the decline of Western imperialism in history, affirming that these powers are defending their hegemony through violence."

He expressed confidence that humanity will respond, turning painful moments into battles and victories.

Earlier, Maduro had strongly condemned the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at the hands of the Israeli occupation, denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "Hitlerish" and criticizing world leaders for their silence.

In a speech during a pro-Palestinian rally in La Guaira on Saturday, Maduro expressed Venezuela's solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Gaza, the victims of genocide and terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Israeli occupation.

AMK/PR