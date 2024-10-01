Nasrallah martyrdom raised flag of Resistance in world

"With the martyrdom of divine leaders throughout history, there has never been a disruption in the course of their school, surely martyr Nasrallah will be more effective than the Secretary General of Hezbollah," Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council told reporters on the sidelines his visit to Hezbollah office in Tehran.

The Martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah raised the flag of Resistance at the highest peak of the struggle against the world, Ali Akbar Ahmadian said.

"Hezbollah will start another experience after this incident. As we defended Hezbollah during Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's era, we will defend it again," Ahmadian said.

The Resistance is involved in a war, a single action has no meaning, he said, while responding to a question about countermeasures to Israel's attack.

This confrontation started with the action of the resistance front, not the enemy, and since that day, the enemy has been reacting and showing itself to be successful with psychological operations, Ahmadian said.

MNA/