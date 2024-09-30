  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2024, 11:48 AM

Iran sets condition for continuation of Pro. talks with IAEA

Iran sets condition for continuation of Pro. talks with IAEA

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson has announced Tehran's conditions for the continuation of professional talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Speaking at his weekly presser on Monday morning, Nasser Kan'ani said that negotiations were held regarding the visit of IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran.

Referring to the visit of the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami to Vienna, the senior Iranian diplomat said that Eslami had positive talks there.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held constructive talks with Grossi on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly summit in New York, he added.

"If there is a serious will in the IAEA to pursue common issues within the agency's professional and specialized framework, there is definitely a possibility of continuing these professional discussions and solving the remaining issues between Iran and the agency," he stressed.

MP/SNN channel

News ID 222152

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News