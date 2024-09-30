Iraqi group launches Arqab missile towards 'Israel'

Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched advanced al-Arqab cruise missiles and drones towards vital Israeli targets.

According to Xinhua, the Iraqi group claimed responsibility on Monday for a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli sites.

In an online statement, the group reported firing al-Arqab cruise missiles at "a vital site in Israel" and launching three drone attacks, two of which targeted locations in Haifa and its northern port. The group did not specify the targeted sites or report any casualties.

These attacks followed recent Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which reportedly resulted in the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and US targets in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza. The group has intensified its operations amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon.

