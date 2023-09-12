Tehran-Beijing-Riyadh agreement model for other countries

"I am very pleased to meet Mr. Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, the new ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Iran, and I welcome his new mission," Chang Hua, the Ambassador of China to the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote on his X account.

"The Beijing agreement between China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia is a model for countries around the world to resolve conflicts and disputes through dialogue and consultation," Hua wrote.

"I visited His Excellency Chang Hua, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and during the meeting, friendly conversations were exchanged and topics of common interest were discussed," the Saudi envoy also wrote in his account.

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's new Ambassador to Tehran submitted a copy of his credential to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties back in March following a Chinese-brokered deal after a seven-year estrangement.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

