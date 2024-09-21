Russia-China hold joint naval exercise in Sea of Japan

"A joint group of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy sailed from Vladivostok to conduct a joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Beibu/Interaction - 2024," the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Before leaving the base, servicemen took part in an opening ceremony, also attended by military chiefs from both sides, the statement said.

The drill will last one week and the servicemen of the two countries will train in repelling an attack by a simulated enemy from the air, water, and underwater environment, as well as maneuvering.

The crews of the ships will also perform artillery firing and several combat exercises using anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons.

