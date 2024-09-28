  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2024, 1:21 PM

Lebanon reacts to Zionist regime’s claims on Beirut airport

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Lebanon’s Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie denied the claims of the Zionist regime about using the Beirut airport for delivering the military weapons to Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

Speaking in an interview with Al-Jadid News Network, he stated that Beirut International Airport is completely civilian.

He went on to say that flight of the military planes in Beirut airport is only subject to the approval of the Lebanese army.

These statements came after Spokesman of the Zionist regime’s Army  "Daniel Hagari" said in baseless statements on Friday night, "Following the landing of an unknown plane at Beirut Airport, the fighter jets of Israeli Air Force are now patrolling the compound of ​​the airport, and we do now allow the transfer weapons from this airport.”

A few minutes ago, Channel 12 of Hebrew-language Israeli TV Channel claimed that an Iranian plane that was bound for Beirut is returning.

